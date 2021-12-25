Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster Will Now Drop In February

Square Enix has revealed when they finally intend to release the Pixel Remaster of Final Fantasy VI onto Steam next year. The word came down on social media that the last game in the series will be released in February 2022, but they have yet to finalize an exact date on the release. At the moment you can currently pre-order it on Steam as a solo title, or you can wait for the six-game bundle to come around in case you haven't been purchasing the remastered titles as they've been coming out. Here's some added info on what comes with the FF6 version.

In order to bring you the best experience possible, we're giving ourselves the necessary time to apply final polish while finishing development on the game. We're adding some new items for those that pre-purchase either the game individually, or have purchased the bundle (see details below). We're looking forward to sharing the final title in our pixel remaster series with you all early next year and we hope you're looking forward to it. Pre-purchase items for Final Fantasy VI have been added as follows. These will be available at the time of title launch if you pre-purchase Final Fantasy VI or have purchased the Final Fantasy 1-6 bundle.

Final Fantasy VI Pre-Purchase Items

Special Soundtracks

Locke's Theme (Timelapse Remix) [NOW ADDED TO PRE-PURCHASE ITEMS]

The Decisive Battle (Timelapse Remix)

Terra's Theme (Timelapse Remix)

Searching for Friends (Timelapse Remix)

Aria di Mezzo Carattere (Instrumental) [NOW ADDED TO PRE-PURCHASE ITEMS]

Special Wallpapers

FF6: 2 types of wallpapers

FF1-6: 2 types of pixel remastered series wallpapers [NOW ADDED TO PRE-PURCHASE ITEMS]

"Timelapse Remix" is a special soundtrack data that starts off with the original soundtrack version, but lets you also enjoy the reworked alternative soundtrack version as the soundtrack gradually transitions to the reworked alternative soundtrack version.