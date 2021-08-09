Final Master League Run Of Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8 Begins

Today, at 1 PM Pacific, Pokémon GO's GO Battle League Season 8 will switch over to Master League for one last Master-centric run. This time around, though, it won't be just this anything-goes league, but two other cups will be included. Let's take a look at the latest PVP offering for Pokémon GO.

Niantic announced the full details for the GO Battle League Season Eight Master League offerings beginning today over at the official Pokémon GO blog:

The Master League, Master League Classic, and the Ultra League Premier Cup will run from Monday, August 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, August 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Battle during this time to receive twice the Stardust from win rewards and end-of-set rewards.

The inclusion of Ultra League Premier Cup is quite interesting. This Cup was sorely missed during the previous GO Battle League Season Eight run of the past few weeks, which included only Ultra League and the abysmally-conceived Ultra League Remix.

GO Battle League Season Eight will include one more shift after this brief run of Master League, Master League Classic, and Ultra League Premier Cup.

All three leagues will run from Monday, August 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, August 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

In addition to this offering, there is still one more GO Battle Night to come in Pokémon GO. Here are the full details of Niantic's GO Battle Night events in the game:

GO Battle Nights are returning for Season 8! During GO Battle Nights, you'll receive three times the Stardust for winning battles, completing sets of battles, and ranking up in the GO Battle League. You'll also be able to complete 20 sets of GO Battle League battles, up from the regular five sets, for a total of up to 100 battles. GO Battle night will take place on each of the listed dates below. Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time