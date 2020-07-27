Fist Of The North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE Gets A Virtua Fighter Event

SEGA revealed today that Fist Of The North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE will be getting a special Virtua Fighter event with special guest players. From now until August 12th, Akira Yuki and Pai Chan from Virtua Fighter will appear in the game, giving players a chance to have some ultimate matchups featuring these two iconic characters. What's more, they will appear as Ultra Rare (UR) characters. According to the event, Akira Yuki appears not once, but twice as a Super Rare (SR) character in the style of his first Virtua Fighter appearance, and he can be claimed as a log-in bonus for free. You can check out the characters in action below along with some screenshots.

Fist Of The North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE recreates the story of the original best-selling manga in painstaking detail right from the very first chapter. Whether you're new to the series or an old school fan, FotNS LEGENDS ReVIVE offers a way to experience the story like never before! FotNS LEGENDS ReVIVE features all-new character art redone from scratch under the watchful eye of original manga artist Tetsuo Hara. Some of the series' most iconic scenes have also been reproduced in full CG cutscenes! Perform brutal attacks with just a flick of your finger. Time your taps right to string together devastating combos. Play not only as famous Fighters from the Hokuto and Nanto schools, but as popular supporting characters as well, such as Heart and many more. Take on some of the strongest opponents from the manga using your own original dream team of fighters! Hokuto Shinken. Once feared as the most deadly martial art ever to exist, its secrets were believed to have been lost… Only you can ReVIVE legendary fighters and master the art of Hokuto Shinken!