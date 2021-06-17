Five Nights At Freddy's Creator Scott Cawthon Announces Retirement

Some sad news for fans of the Five Nights At Freddy's series as its creator, Scott Cawthon, has announced his retirement from gaming. Cawthon has had an interesting career as an animator and game developer, among other careers, working on different games over the years since 1994. But his career took a drastic turn in 2014 when he released the first FNAF game as it became a sensation among indie gamers and a hit on YouTube as viewers watched players try to beat the game on the hardest mode while scaring the ever-living crap out of themselves in the process. The series itself spawned some incredibly dark and creepy lore that has gained a massive following, and has led to multiple sequels, tons of marketed toys and collectibles, and a new film on the way. But not everything lasts forever.

Cawthon posted a notice on his website this week, which you can check out here, letting people know he was retiring from game making. The post comes on the seventh anniversary of the original game's first trailer, which was a little fitting as he reflects on missing the chance to make games for his kids, of which he now has six. He did want to assure fans that it would not be the end of Five Nights At Freddy's, and in fact, it would simply mean someone else would eventually take over the development of the games moving forward.

More than likely, we're guessing with all his years and experience in the gaming industry, Cawthon will retain the rights to his own work for royalties and whatnot before letting someone else helm the ship. We're also guessing that while Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach isn't canceled, it's going to end up delayed if he hasn't finished it in secret. We'll just have to be a little more patient moving forward and see what the future brings to the franchise.