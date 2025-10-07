Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fleetbreakers, Last Keep

Fleetbreakers Drops New Trailer Ahead of Steam Next Fest

Check out the latest trailer for the new sci-fo RTS title Fleetbreakers as the game will have a free demo available during Steam Next Fest

A sci-fi real-time strategy game from developers with Age of Empires and Halo Wars experience.

Lead a rebel faction, plan your campaign, and make strategic decisions on a dynamic galactic Starmap.

Command custom fleets in procedurally generated battles to liberate the galaxy from the Voltari empire.

Indie game developer and publisher Last Keep has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming game, Fleetbreakers, ahead of the game's Steam Next Fest appearance. If you haven't seen this one before, this is a new sci-fi real-time strategy game made by several industry vets who worked on games such as Age of Empires, Age of Mythology, and Halo Wars. The game will have you working to form an alliance against the Voltari, an enemy that must be driven out of space at all costs. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will have a free demo for Steam Next Fest from October 13-20.

Fleetbreakers

A young leader in a fledgling rebel faction, you'll take up arms against the Voltari – the evil empire that controls the galaxy. You will have full control of the campaign, strategically evaluating and planning your next move through a galaxy-wide Starmap. Choose where to build your next colonies, who to target next, and how to handle specific sector-wide events. Each of your choices has a direct impact on how the war unfolds, as the enemy reacts to your choices and tries to exploit your weaknesses to crush the rebellion.

Of course, planning is only half the battle. Once the course is set, assemble your fleet from a pool of different ships – each with their unique abilities and roles – and take the fight directly to the Voltari through an array of procedurally generated scenarios where each encounter is unique. Use your mothership to establish a presence and build new stations, then call in reinforcements to beat the enemies back as you reclaim the galaxy sector by sector. Control your squadrons from the frontline, explore the depths of space, meet an eclectic cast of characters, and discover new technologies as you adapt your approach to tackle more demanding challenges.

