For Some Reason, Google Stadia's Controller Finally Gets Bluetooth Even through Google is ending Stadia on January 18th, the team decided to give the controller Bluetooth support in its dying weeks.

In one of the weirdest stories we have so far this month, and it's been a doozy so far, Google upgraded the Stadia controller. The word came down in a forum post from the team, as they will be giving Stadia one final game and a few updates before they shut it down. This doesn't make a lot of sense, but then again, shutting down what was one of the best cloud gaming servers out there due to mismanagement didn't make a lot of sense, either. All Stadia players now have access to a game called Worm Game, a title you can play for exactly one week before they close all of the servers on January 18th, 2023. The game was part of the program long before they revealed Stadia to the world in 2019, and now you can finally play it in all of its retro glory. As of right now, there doesn't seem to be any plans to salvage it, so this may be your only chance to get your hands on it.

Meanwhile, the developers are going to be adding one last feature to the Pro Controller for those of you who happened to order the deluxe version of the service when it first launched. The team will be adding a Bluetooth upgrade, which you'll be able to download. Their exact words were, "Next week we'll be releasing a self-serve tool to enable Bluetooth connections on your Stadia Controller. We'll share details next week on how to enable this feature."

We're guessing that the feature is being added as a parting gift so that you don't have some useless controller hanging around the house or going into the garbage, as you'll be able to use it for your PC or other gaming systems as needed. Which is nice because the controller itself is a pretty decent piece of tech, and it would have sucked seeing it go to waste.