For The King II Releases Brand-New Resistance Trailer Check out the latest trailer for For The King II, as the game is still being planned for release sometime in 2023.

Curve Games and IronOak Games have released a brand-new trailer for For The King II, showing off more content with the "Resistance" trailer. The video, which you can check out down below, gives you a little bit of everything in a minute as you see the look of the game, as well as a bit of the gameplay, along with a hint of what the story will be in this sequel. Enjoy the trailer, as the game is still slated to be released for PC vai Steam sometime in 2023.

"For The King II transports you deep into Fahrul during a period of crisis and peril. The once-beloved Queen Rosomon has turned against her subjects, leaving you and a group of resistance fighters to strike back and fight for the freedom of the realm. The story will be accessible and exciting for new players whilst also offering fans of For The King a continuation of the original narrative arc. Allowing fans to kick off a single-player experience or play cooperatively online and in couch co-op with up to four players, For The King II offers brand-new combat mechanics and features, a host of new biomes to explore, a beautiful updated art style, new weapons and enemies to conquer – and much more….From the vast number of character and item combinations to the procedurally generated maps, quests, loot, and events – the world of Fahrul is ever-changing and will constantly keep players on their toes!"

"With a greater focus on strategic decision-making and class, armor, and weapon customization, players will need to pick their battles carefully, arming characters with the skills and gear needed to succeed in this famously accessible yet challenging combat system that rewards planning and foresight. Players can choose to fight side-by-side with friends or split up to claim loot for themselves to provide unique abilities, tactical advantages, and powerful synergies. The more you play, the more items you unlock to use in future adventures!"