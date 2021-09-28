Fortnite Announces New Musical Shows Called Soundwave Series

Epic Games has announced today they're launching a new set of musical shows appearing in Fortnite which they're calling the Soundwaves Series. The company is looking to build on the success of some of the music experiences they've created in the past such as the Rift Tour and Astronomical with this new set of unique performances. Every Soundwave Series artist will have their own unique interactive experience that players can take part in as it accompanies their set in the game. We have a video from the team below showing off an example of some of the stuff they have planned for the events, as they will add the Leilt Elomr Emote in the Item Shop on Thursday, September 30th at 8pm ET.

The first show of the Fortnite Soundwave Series — a series of musical shows featuring artists from around the world — begins October 1, 2021. Every show takes place in its own interactive experience in-game. The first artist in the line-up? You may have heard him on the radio in Fortnite recently: Egyptian superstar Mohamed Hamaki! Over the coming months, Australian singer-songwriter Tones And I, Brazilian rapper Emicida, Japanese pop artist and music producer Gen Hoshino, and record breaking French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura will have their own shows to experience in Fortnite. Keep an eye out for details as the soundwave goes on.

Along with his hits, Hamaki's show will feature the first performance of his new song "Leilt Elomr"! To jump in, players can enter the "HAMAKI'S MUSICAL SHOW" playlist (made by community creators Team Alliance and TheBoyDilly) starting Friday, October 1 at 2 PM ET. The show will repeat non-stop for 48 hours (until Sunday, October 3 at 2 PM ET), so no need to worry if you can't jump in right away. Players who attend the show will receive the Soundwave Series – Hamaki Spray as a memento! Also, players will have the option to watch the show in Battle Royale playlists via Picture-in-Picture, available during certain times of the event and accessible through the settings.