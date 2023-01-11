Fortnite Champion Series Releases Roadmap For 2023 Plans New details have been released from Epic Games of what they have planned for players in the premiere Fortnite esports competition.

Epic Games released new details this morning about their 2023 roadmap for the Fortnite Champion Series, including the changes it will undertake. Looking ahead at the schedule, they will be changing up the format to include Majors, bringing about quarterly competitions to grant regional teams placement in the Global Championships. Speaking of which, the championships will be headed to Denmark this year with a prize pool of $4m on the line. You can read more about the changes below and read their latest blog for finer details, as the latest series will kick off on February 1st, 2023.

FNCS Global Championship 2023 In Denmark

The Fortnite Competitive plans to host the FNCS Global Championship 2023, an in-person LAN tournament, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Prepare to watch — or to be one of — 75 of the best duos from around the globe compete for a share of the $4M prize pool!

Brand New FNCS 2023 Format: FNCS Majors

FNCS will be returning this year in a duos format for 2023. At the end of each weekly FNCS Major 1 competition, every duo that competed will be awarded Series Points based on their performance and results. The top 40 duos that earned the highest cumulative points on the Series Leaderboard across three weeks will advance to the FNCS Major 1 Grand Finals. The FNCS Major 1 Grand Finals will be held in March 2023. Duos with the highest cumulative points on the applicable FNCS Major 1 Grand Finals leaderboard will win a piece of the $2M prize pool, and the best in each region will advance to the FNCS Global Championship 2023.

Fortnite Champion Series 2023 Broadcasts

The FNCS Majors will be broadcast across multiple platforms in 2023. Fans can watch FNCS in-game at Legend's Landing (island code: 3303-7480-5925), on the official FNCS live stream in supported languages, or natively via any of the links listed HERE or use the clean feed to create a own watch party.