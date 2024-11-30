Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite, japan

Fortnite – Chapter 6 Season 1: 鬼 Hunters Launches Today

Fortnite enters the next chapter of gameplay with an all-new theme, as Chapter 6 Season 1: 鬼 Hunters kicks off this morning

Article Summary Explore Fortnite's new Japanese-themed island in Chapter 6 Season 1: 鬼 Hunters.

Battle demons and unlock Godzilla in the all-new 鬼 Hunters Battle Pass.

Master new moves like Wall Kick and Scramble with fresh vehicles and features.

Unlock iconic characters like Baymax and Nyanja through Battle Pass progression.

Epic Games marks an all-new chapter in Fortnite today as they will release Chapter 6 Season 1: 鬼 Hunters this morning with a Japanese theme. They have gone out of their way to redecorate the island to match the theme as you'll hardly recognize the place. And that's a damn good thing because sometimes the island gets a little too familiar, so changing things up with this new theme is amazing, in our opinion. We have more details of what to expect for the first season below, along with a couple of videos from the company, as you can read the finer details on their latest blog.

Fortnite – Chapter 6 Season 1: 鬼 Hunters

Inspired by Japanese culture, entertainment, and environments, demons wreak havoc with their masks of chaotic power in the island's darkest corners. Use Sprites to revitalize Shrines, traverse the land with the Void Burn Vehicle and new movement features, slay demons as a ronin – or as mid-Season unlock Godzilla from Legendary's Monsterverse from the all-new Battle Pass – and more!

Where Ancient Meets Modern: Vanquish lesser demons at Warrior's Watch; train for combat duty at Flooded Frogs; visit the dense commercial district of Seaport City; and explore the cliffside getaway of Canyon Crossing. Also, revitalize forgotten Shrines across the island with Sprites to gain unique effects!

Vanquish lesser demons at Warrior's Watch; train for combat duty at Flooded Frogs; visit the dense commercial district of Seaport City; and explore the cliffside getaway of Canyon Crossing. Also, revitalize forgotten Shrines across the island with Sprites to gain unique effects! Move in Style: Leave enemies in the dust with the new Rogue Bike and Void Burn Vehicle, and try out new movement features – Ledge Jump, Roll Landing, Wall Kick, and Scramble – in Battle Royale, Reload, Fortnite OG, and Creator-made Islands! This Season also introduces Simple Edit, which allows for editing builds with a single button press.

Leave enemies in the dust with the new Rogue Bike and Void Burn Vehicle, and try out new movement features – Ledge Jump, Roll Landing, Wall Kick, and Scramble – in Battle Royale, Reload, Fortnite OG, and Creator-made Islands! This Season also introduces Simple Edit, which allows for editing builds with a single button press. The 鬼 Hunters Battle Pass: Unlock rewards in Fortnite by earning XP across the ecosystem! Purchasing the Battle Pass auto-unlocks Nyanja (ニャンジャ), with progression unlocking Disney's Hero Baymax and more. Later in the Season, become a true Titan and unlock the Godzilla Evolved Outfit! The 鬼 Hunters Battle Pass will be available to progress in until February 21 at 2 AM ET.

