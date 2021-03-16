Fortnite Finally Launches Chapter 2 Season 6: Primal

Its been a long wait, especially with all the pop-culture additions, but Epic Games has launched Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: Primal. This season picks up right where the last one left off as you're launched right into the middle of the explosive conclusion of Season 5. You can check out the latest story trailer for this season at the bottom to see the events, but the shorthand is that Agent Jones brought the best hunters he could find, including The Mandalorian, Ripley & the Xenomorph from Alien, Predator, Michonne & Daryl of The Walking Dead, Master Chief, Kratos, Deadpool, Sarah Conner and the T-900 from The Terminator, Chun-Li and Ryu from Street Fighter, and many more from multiple realities to the island to prevent anyone from escaping The Loop. Well, things don't always go as planned and now he's had to call in some more help to finish the job.

The season is available right now when you update the game, and when you first launch into the new season, you'll have to play through the conclusion of Agent Jones' mission in the Zero Crisis Finale as a solo experience. You'll need to navigate the reality that everything is starting to collapse around you while trying to contain the Zero Point. This results in a Primal biome where modern ways of life are no more. In the middle of the map, which you can see in the images below, is the towering stone Spire and a new stucco village that surrounds it. Beyond that village are new points of interest like Boney Burbs and Colossal Crops, which have been altered due to the events of the previous season of Fortnite.

You'll also be getting something new to contend with to help you out with the introduction of animals on the island (frogs, chickens, wolves, and wild boar). You'll also be able to use interactive items to craft makeshift weapons, and you'll get new unlockable Pickaxes, Back Blings, and more. This Season's Battle Pass, which you can see a trailer for down below, also features Outfits based on characters who are not afraid to get tangled in the mess. These characters include Agent Jones, Lara Croft (straight from Tomb Raider), Tarana, Raz, Cluck, Rebirth Raven (the latest DC Comics addition from the Teen Titans), Spire Assassin, and Neymar Jr (who will be coming soon).

You can read more about the season here and check out the trailers for a bit of entertainment before jumping into the game. Best of luck to all of you!