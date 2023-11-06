Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite

Fortnite Goes Old-School In Latest Season Going OG

Go back to the roots of where it all began in Fortnite this season, as Epic Games goes OG with everything from the island to the bus.

Article Summary Epic Games releases Fortnite's OG Season taking players back to the original island and bus.

The OG season unvaults classic gear over several weeks, each update reviving different historical phases of Battle Royale.

Title updates revive iconic locations, weapons, vehicles, and items from previous seasons of Fortnite.

The Fortnite OG Season includes an OG Pass and OG Shop featuring over 50 new in-game items and daily product refresh.

Epic Games released the latest update to Fortnite a few days ago, bringing players back to where it all began in many ways with an OG season. The team has brought back the original island from Chapter 1, along with the bus and a number of other throwbacks from the vault, as they are taking you back in time for a bit over the course of several weeks. We have more info about it below as you can now go play the OG season right now.

"Go back in time Season by Season. Some of the unvaulted gear in each update will remain for that update, be in more than one update, or stay for the rest of Fortnite OG. Each weekly update will bring a different phase of Battle Royale's past, starting with Chapter 1 – Season 5, to Battle Royale and Zero Build."

v27.00 – Season 5: Drop back onto Tilted Towers and take up weapons, Traps, and vehicles that were present in the original Season 5! Thrill rides are back with the unvaulted Shopping Cart and All Terrain Kart, and the Damage Trap, Grappler, and Boogie Bomb make an explosive return among other weapons.

Drop back onto Tilted Towers and take up weapons, Traps, and vehicles that were present in the original Season 5! Thrill rides are back with the unvaulted Shopping Cart and All Terrain Kart, and the Damage Trap, Grappler, and Boogie Bomb make an explosive return among other weapons. v27.00 Nov 9 Hotfix – Season 6: Darkness Rises again in Loot Lake! Frights and delights from Season 6 are back, including the Quadcrasher, Mounted Turret, Six Shooter, Chiller Trap, and more.

Darkness Rises again in Loot Lake! Frights and delights from Season 6 are back, including the Quadcrasher, Mounted Turret, Six Shooter, Chiller Trap, and more. v27.10 Nov 16 Hotfix – Seasons 7 & 8: Pol-arrrr temperatures and swashbuckling gear return! Strike with the X-4 Stormwing and Pirate Cannon, dig up unvaulted Buried Treasure, and more in a snow biome and pirate camps from Seasons 7 & 8.

Pol-arrrr temperatures and swashbuckling gear return! Strike with the X-4 Stormwing and Pirate Cannon, dig up unvaulted Buried Treasure, and more in a snow biome and pirate camps from Seasons 7 & 8. v27.11 Nov 23 Hotfix – Seasons 9 & X: Finish Fortnite OG strong with Seasons 9 & X weapons and items like the Proximity Grenade Launcher, Air Strike, Junk Rift, and more. Also, defy natural order with the Storm Flip and the futuristic Jetpack from Season 9's "The Final Showdown" event!

Finish Fortnite OG strong with Seasons 9 & X weapons and items like the Proximity Grenade Launcher, Air Strike, Junk Rift, and more. Also, defy natural order with the Storm Flip and the futuristic Jetpack from Season 9's "The Final Showdown" event! Cop Some Classic Looks: With an OG Season comes the all-new OG Pass and the OG Shop! The OG Pass is packed with over 50 new in-game items, and all cosmetic rewards can be unlocked in just four weeks. The OG Shop includes curated selections of classic, mashup, and fresh items that turn over daily at 7 PM ET. See the OG Pass/OG Shop blog for more information.

