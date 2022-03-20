Fortnite Launches Chapter Three Season Two Today

In what feels like the longest build-up ever, Epic Games finally released Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 today with a ton of content. This season's theme is simply being called "Resistance", and along with the sudden addition of Marvel's Doctor Strange to the mix, the main crux of the content is the fight against an invading force who seem to have better tools than you. However, you got moxie, kid, and that's what matters when the odds are against you. Or something like that, basically you'll have to deal with the IO as a force that comes with its own set of bonuses and drawbacks.

The shorthand is that you now have some offensive tools in your bag including Mantling, Sprinting, and Overshield. New weapons have been added to the mix including a Striker Blast Rifle and a Combat SMG. You have a new repair torch for your vehicles, a firefly spawner, and other updates to the game you can read about here as we have some of that info for you below. They've also added a New Battle Pass for the season, which will get you a number of additions to the game in the form of skins, many of which you can see above. And the company has launched its own humanitarian relief for Ukraine as all its Fortnite proceeds from March 20th through April 3rd will be going to that effort. You can read more about the season below, along with the latest trailer.

Mantling Gaining the high ground has always been key to winning a battle and fortunately, where your feet fail, your hands will now help you out. If a surface is just a little too high for your jump — or a platform just a little too far for your landing — your hands can come into play and pull you up! Sprinting Run at the new, faster default movement speed. A faster default movement speed means a faster sprint too! This sprint is so fast that it'll mean pocketing whatever you're holding. Of course, sprinting super fast can't be maintained forever, so a new sprint meter will tell you how much longer you can move at that pace. Overshield If your game has no building, it might be wise to throw in an Overshield to help! To help maintain cover, you now have an Overshield on top of your Shield and Health. The Overshield is your first line of defense to protect your Shield and Health, it will recharge on its own if it goes all the way down to 0. Make sure to find cover while it's recharging! Shoulder Bashing Speaking of sprinting, sprint at doors to bash them open with your shoulder. It's probably not very polite, but at least you look cool doing it. (You can also slide into doors to open them now!) All these new features can be turned on and off via the My Island Settings menu. Important Note: Existing islands will default all these new features to OFF to avoid disrupting current gameplay. You can, of course, turn them on manually via the My Islands Settings menu.

New islands will default these new features to ON when you create them to reflect the current state of Fortnite. Likewise, you can turn any or all of them off manually after island creation.

Fortnite Battle Royale Weapons COMBAT SMG Like the Combat Assault Rifle and Combat Pistol, the Combat SMG packs a heavy punch. Tame its recoil to get the most out of its exceptional power. STRIKER BURST RIFLE The Striker Burst Rifle is a burst-rifle with a customized sight. Strike with this two-shot semi-automatic weapon as you aim with the scope! THE REPAIR TORCH Whether your Mudflap's been subject to explosives, your Motorboat's been running too long on land, or your Titan's been targeted at the treads, fix it up with a Repair Torch! Repair Torches restore the Health of vehicles, and if they run out of fuel to ignite? Fill 'em back up at a gas pump! New: Firefly Spawner Great news creators; Fireflies have migrated and have found their way to your Creative islands! Now you can place swarms of fireflies that players can collect for themselves instead of you having to grant them via devices.