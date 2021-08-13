Fortnite's Minty Legends Pack For November Revealed

Epic Games revealed a brand new set of items for the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack, as we get a brief look at what's to come in November. The devs decided to show off what will be coming to the game around the holidays a little early, which is a bit of a treat since we usually don't seem to get info on the content until it's been datamined or nearly released. Here's the official rundown of what's inside this pack coming in about three months.

Coming November 2, 2021, the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack includes 10 fresh items, including three refreshing twists on fan-favorite characters. Additionally, the Minty Legends Pack includes three chilling Back Blings, three spearing Pickaxes, and to mix it up, one spicy hot Wrap. With an additional 1,000 V-Bucks included, you can find something extra to round out your new look. The Fortnite Minty Legends Pack releases physically and digitally on the same day — grab it at your favorite gaming retailer… or simply purchase the content directly in Fortnite. Get physical copies for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series consoles, and Nintendo Switch, while digital copies will be available wherever Fortnite can be played. Outfits include: Fresh Aura – Get the goods and keep it fresh.

– Get the goods and keep it fresh. Minty Bomber – The future looks fresh…

– The future looks fresh… Skellemint Oro – Minty mayhem, a refreshing obsession.

It's an interesting color scheme they've used this time around that looks more zombie-themed. As usual, all of this is basically cosmetic and doesn't have any purpose to the game beyond looking cool. But people enjoy collecting all of the content they can to add to their profile, so we're sure once these drop, people will be all over them trying to unlock each one and get some bragging rights in the process for doing so when they hit the shop.