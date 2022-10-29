Free Fire Launches Halloween-Themed Event, Spookventure

Garena has released a brand new update into Free Fire, bringing about a Halloween-themed event called Spookventure. Running until November 15th, the team will be holding this special spooky event in which you and the other players will be fighting more than just each other. You'll be getting a limited-time mode involving zombies, because why not shoot zombies down? As well as a brand-new interface that will get you limited-time collectibles. We got the details below as the event is now live for the next few weeks.

"Those brave enough to participate in this spooky special will get to witness Free Fire character, Kelly, embark on a journey of unraveling the mysteries behind an eerie trail of clues and signals that have emerged around her. Survivors joining her in this journey will also stand to win themselves spooktacular rewards and collectibles! Players can immerse themselves in a nail-biting experience with a lineup of activities that will run in Free Fire from October 28 to November 15.

Time-limited game modes such as a reskinned Zombie Invasion, special Craftland mode, and a Boss Event In Zombie Invasion: Nightfall, Spookventure-themed zombies, together with 3 Bosses, will appear in the map. Players can collect event tokens from each elimination. Boss Event: The Muncher, will be available in both Battle Royale mode – Bermuda (Ranked and Casual) and Zombie Invasion mode. Players who succeed in defeating the Boss will obtain special items and tokens.

Spookventure special interface with collectibles up for grabs Those looking to dive deeper into the mysteries surrounding Kelly can participate in a special web event to unlock a secret ending. Players can also collect Pumpkin Lollipop tokens through daily missions and redeem excellent rewards in the exchange store. Exclusive global progress rewards, as well as limited-edition bundles, await players who log in during this event period."

