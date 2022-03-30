Free Fire Pro Series Reveals Spring 2022 Grand Finals Teams

Garena revealed more details about the Free Fire Pro Series Grand Finals as we know who will be taking part in the Spring 2022 event. The Spring 2022 North America Grand Finals will kick off on Friday, April 1st, and run all the way until April 3rd, putting twelve of the best teams against each other for a shot at the title and a slice of the $50k prize pool. not to mention the chance to represent North America in the Free Fire World Series, which will be taking place on the island of Sentosa in Singapore this May. We have more details of the event below as you'll be able to see all the action on the game's official YouTube channel.

These 12 teams represent not just the top North American competitors in the field of 192 registered teams in the Open Qualifiers stage, but also rank as among the world's best players in the most downloaded mobile game of 2019, 2020, and 2021. For the winners of this tournament, their next challenge will be to prove their mettle on the international stage at the Free Fire World Series, an event that up until this year has not featured North American teams.

The Free Fire Pro Series – Spring 2022 North America is a follow-up to Garena's inaugural FFPS, which took place in March. The Grand Finals will feature three days of competitive matches, with six games per day. Along with payouts for each of the top 12 placing teams, bounties will be in play for more chances to earn a larger share of the prize pool. Players who earn Most Total Kills, Most Team Booyahs, Kings of Bermuda or any of the other bounties will be awarded a prize bonus for each bounty. The prize pool and player bounties will be distributed at the end of day three. The full list of 12 teams participating in the Free Fire Pro Series Grand Finals is as follows: