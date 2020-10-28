Frostpunk Board Game Over 1000% Funded On Kickstarter

To say that the city-building survival board game Frostpunk has met and exceeded its goals on Kickstarter would be a gross understatement. In actuality, the game by publisher 11-Bit Studios has been met with 1000% funding on Kickstarter and is still going quite strong.

As of the time of writing, Frostpunk: The Board Game's funding campaign has just over one day left to pledge for, and only one stretch goal remaining in its arsenal of enticing add-ons: a powerful game piece known as the city captain.

According to the press release for the game:

This physical adaptation of the best-selling survival city-builder has raised €2,000,000 from more than 15,000 backers (approximately $2,300,000 USD) so far, which means it has reached 1000% funding! The initial goal of €200,000 was reached in just 54 minutes after the campaign launched and it has been steadily climbing ever since. Backers of Frostpunk: The Board Game will receive all elements developed for the campaign as well as all of the stretch goal rewards and additions that have been met, including the new buildings, map settings, scenarios for expanding replayability, and the revolutionary companion app that allows for shared sessions between distant players. The final milestone awaits: the city Captain's figurine! If the Kickstarter campaign reaches €2,115,000 funding, the miniatures expansion will include this powerful leader.

Some key features for this game include:

Different player roles with differing degrees of difficulty, good to entice players new and experienced alike

A variety of different mechanics based on building and maintaining the last city in civilization

A companion app for mobile play across long distances

You can watch the trailer for Frostpunk: The Board Game below. What do you think of this game? Did you back it? Let us know your thoughts and expectations for it in the comments below!