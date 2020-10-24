Full A Spooky Message Unmasked Research & Rewards In Pokémon GO

The annual Halloween-themed Special Research has arrived in Pokémon GO, and this time Spiritomb, while still involved, isn't the focus-species of the questline. It's all about Galarian Yamask this year. Below, you can read the full breakdown of the tasks and rewards featured in the "A Spooky Message Unmasked" Special Research, now live in-game for the Halloween 2020 Event.

A Spooky Message Unmasked consists of:

Page One of Four:

Catch 30 Ghost Type Pokémon: Duskull encounter with a Shiny chance

Transfer 4 Pokémon: 340 Stardust

Catch 34 Pokémon: 340 XP

REWARD: Yamask encounter with a Shiny chance, 3 Pinap Berries, 4 Razz Berries

Page Two of Four:

Catch 10 Dark-type Pokémon: Costume Sableye encounter with a Shiny chance

Make 8 Nice Throws: 10 PokéBalls

Catch 108 Pokémon: 1080 XP

REWARD: Spiritomb encounter with a Shiny chance, 10 Potions, and 8 Great Balls

Page Three of Four:

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon: Litwick encounter

Make 9 Great Throws: 490 Stardust

Catch 49 Pokémon: 490 XP

REWARD: Galarian Yamask encounter, 4 Silver Pinap Berries, 9 Golden Razz Berries

Page Four of Four:

AUTO-CLAIM: 3400 XP

AUTO-CLAIM: 1080 XP

AUTO-CLAIM: 4900 XP

REWARD: 4 Yamask Candy, 9 Yamask Candy, 4900 Stardust

One move here that may prove frustrating to players is that only one Galarian Yamask is given in this Special Research. While some Pokémon GO players don't keep each species, just instead evolving up one of each species and transferring the non-evolved forms, it's pretty safe to say that most Pokémon GO players aim to collect one of each species. So far, short of any unannounced happenings in the Halloween 2020 event, it appears that players will only get one Galarian Yamask from this research. This matches previous Spiritomb research but, with Spiritomb as a one-stage species, it made sense. Still, this seems to be like a fun Special Research line that offers players a good chance to maximize on what the Halloween event is offering.