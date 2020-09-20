Full Decoding Porygon Research Tasks For Pokémon GO Community Day

Porygon Community Day is happening in Pokémon GO this Sunday, September 20th from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. Along with the increased Porygon spawns and its Shiny release, there will be a paid research titled "Decoding Porygon." Earlier, we did a deep dive into what these Community Day paid questlines offer to let trainers know if Decoding Porygon is worth buying. Now, the entire set of tasks for the research has been leaked by trainers playing in earlier timezones.

The Decoding Porygon research will include the following tasks and rewards:

Page One of Four

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 10 Pokéballs

Catch 15 Porygon: 20 Porygon Candy

Make 5 Nice Throws: Porygon Encounter

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 1 Incense, Porygon Encounter

Page Two of Four

Catch 15 Porygon: 1 Upgrade

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Porygon2 Encounter

Evolve 3 Porygon: 20 Porygon Candy

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Poffin

Page Three of Four

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 20 Porygon Candy

Evolve 1 Porygon2: 5 Golden Razz Berries

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 1 Sinnoh Stone

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Rocket Radar

Page Four of Four

AUTO-CLAIM: 5000 Stardust

AUTO-CLAIM: 4000 XP

AUTO-CLAIM: 5 Silver Pinap Berries

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, Porygon-Z Encounter

In addition to this paid Decoding Porygon research, there will be a free one-page research titled Community Day: Porygon. This quest will feature tasks that will be easy to complete, such as powering up Pokémon and catching more Porygon. Rather than offering a full set of tasks as in the Decoding Porygon quest, the Community Day free research will simply be a vehicle by which to give players easy access to Sinnoh Stones and Upgrades.

Last but not least, trainers worried about stocking up on Ultra Balls for when they run into a Shiny Porygon may find their fears relieved when checking the in-game shop. While Pokémon buddies won't be bringing trainers free Pokéballs like in the past, there is a free box of 30 Ultra Balls that trainers can pick up now ahead of the event.