Full Mega Gengar Timed Research Tasks & Rewards In Pokémon GO

The Halloween 2020 Event has finally begun in Pokémon GO, bringing a new Timed Research with it. This Research, unlocked by and for players who completed the Mega Buddy Challenge back in September, will offer Mega Gengar Energy for the first time in Pokémon GO. We have the full breakdown of the Mega Gengar Timed Research questline, including all of the tasks and rewards, so trainers can go in prepared.

The full Mega Gengar Timed Research in Pokémon GO includes:

Page One of Three:

Transfer 13 Pokémon: x0 PokéBalls

Catch 13 Ghost-type Pokémon: Gastly encounter with a Shiny chance

Catch 13 Dark-type Pokémon: Houndour encounter with a Shiny chance

REWARD: 50 Mega Gengar Energy, 5 Gastly Candy, 500 Stardust

Page Two of Three:

Make 9 Nice Throws in a Row: Gastly encounter with a Shiny chance

Evolve 4 Pokémon: Haunter encounter

Catch 94 Pokémon: Costumed Gengar encounter with a Shiny chance

REWARD: 50 Mega Gengar Energy, 5 Gastly Candy, 1000 Stardust

Page Three of Three:

AUTO-CLAIM: 20 Mega Gengar Energy

AUTO-CLAIM: 20 Mega Gengar Energy

AUTO-CLAIM: 20 Mega Gengar Energy

REWARD: 100 Mega Gengar Energy, 10 Gastly Candy, 1500 Stardust

This research is certainly doable and, due to the hype surrounding the launch of this event, many Pokémon GO trainers will be blazing through the full quest tonight. One thing to prepare for is the "Make 9 Nice Throws in a Row" quest because, while Nice Throws generally aren't an issue, bear in mind that some of these Ghost-type Pokémon… well, there's no other way to put it: they travel all the hell around the encounter screen. Keeping this in mind, the normally very deletable Nanab Berries will keep in mind to keep some of these bad boys still while you throw.

For those hoping to stack up on more Mega Gengar Energy than this timed research is offering, it will also be featured in Mega Raids.