Full Raid Rotation For Mega Raids Release In Pokémon GO

Niantic rolled out major changes to raids in Pokémon GO this week. Mega Raids have been introduced to the game, allowing Pokémon trainers to battle four distinct Mega Evolved Pokémon. While these Mega Raids are at the exact same difficulty level of a Legendary Tier Five raid, they are a unique feature in that the Pokémon encountered during the catch isn't the Mega, but rather, the standard. The purpose of these raids is for trainers to accrue Mega Energy. The faster the raid is completed, the more Mega Energy is given to the raiders. Along with this new kind of raid added, Niantic has removed Tier Two and Tier Three raids from Pokémon GO. Now, Pokémon that have previously appeared in those raids will now be classified one raid lower. Here is the full raid rotation for the Mega Raid release, which notably includes popular Pokémon Alolan Marowak's first appearance in the third tier… which makes it a soloable battle.

Tier One

Gligar – shiny available, boosted odds

Kingler

Marowak

Oshawott

Prinplup

Sandshrew – shiny available, full odds

Shinx – shiny available, boosted odds

Timburr – shiny available, boosted odds

Wailmer – shiny available, full odds

Shinx and Timburr are known for their boosted Shiny rate, so those will likely be the usual suspects of this current rotation… but don't discount Gligar. Though it appears in the wild, Gligar has been observed as having a higher than normal Shiny rate.

Tier Three

Alolan Marowak – shiny available, boosted odds

Alolan Raichu – shiny available, boosted odds

Claydol

Donphan

Machamp

Onix – shiny available, boosted odds

Rhydon

Vaporeon

Alolan Marowak is the one that trainers are going to want to get after here during this rotation. This has previously been a Pokémon that necessitated a group of two or more trainers, but it can now be soloed.

Tier Five

Heatran – shiny available, Legendary odds of approximately 1 in 20

Don't have Megas let you forget about this Legendary Fire/Steel-type. If you haven't gotten your Shiny yet, Heatran will leave raids, making way for Cresselia, on September 10th.

Mega Raids

Mega Blastoise – shiny available, unknown odds

Mega Charizard X – shiny available, unknown odds

Mega Charizard Y – shiny available, unknown odds

Mega Venusaur – shiny available, unknown odds

Currently, these Mega Raids make up the only way to get this species-specific Mega Energy. Mega Raids will rotate, so stock up on this while you can.