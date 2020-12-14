Full Tasks & Rewards For Shiny Celebi Research In Pokémon GO

Shiny Celebi has arrived in Pokémon GO. As part of an event tying into Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, which prominently features Shiny Celebi, Niantic has debuted a brand new Special Research that will culminate in a special encounter. And that encounter? A guaranteed Shiny Celebi. Here's everything you need to know about the Distracted By Something Shiny Research!

The Distracted by Something Shiny Special Research will go live in Pokémon GO today, December 14th, at 8 AM local time. It will be the first-ever Special Research in which trainers are taken through the quests by Team GO Rocket's Jessie and James rather than Professor Willow. While that in and of itself is fun, the major draw is of course the release of Shiny Celebi in Pokémon GO. Before this, trainers could only have one Celebi, so it was never certain that the Shiny even would come out in the game. Now, with Shiny Celebi out now and Shiny Mew set for February 2021, it appears that the Mythicals will all see their day to sparkle.

Here is the full questline of the Distracted by Something Shiny Special Research:

Page One of Four

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 20 Ultra Balls

Catch 10 Grass-type Pokémon: Nuzleaf

Evolve 3 Grass-type Pokémon: Cottonee

Reward: Diglett (Shiny capable), 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Page Tw0 of Four

Play with your buddy 10 times: 1 Poffin

Take a snapshot of a Grass-type Pokémon: Combee

Give your buddy 10 treats: Cherubi

Reward: Pinsir (Shiny capable), 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Page Three of Four

Defeat Jessie or James 4 times: 5 Max Revives

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws: Hoothoot

Hatch 3 Eggs: Whimsicott

Reward: Vibrava Encounter, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Page Four of Four

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 500 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: Oddish (Shiny capable)

[AUTO-CLAIM]: Foongus

Reward: Shiny Celebi (guaranteed), 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Good luck getting this one done, fellow trainers. While this is classified by Niantic as Special Research rather than Timed Research, they said in their blog that it would be "limited-time." I'd be sure to log in today, get the questline going, and complete it soon to guarantee that lovely, exclusively Shiny Celebi encounter.