Full Timed Research For Mega Buddy Event In Pokémon GO

The Mega Buddy event has begun in Pokémon GO, bringing with it a new set of Timed Research. Yet again, this research is heavy on Mega Beedrill Energy, offering over 100 on top of what was given to trainers with the previous two questlines. The objective of the Mega Buddy Challenge is simple: complete the full quest, and you will unlock a Mega Gengar quest for yourself that will be available this Halloween.

The Mega Buddy Challenge Timed Research will run four pages. The full questline entails:

Page One of Four

Catch 5 Pokémon: 3 Razz Berries

Make 5 Great Throws: 3 Pokéballs

Give your Buddy 3 treats: Houndour encounter

REWARDS: 35 Mega Beedril Energy, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Page Two of Four

Catch 10 Pokémon: 3 Pinap Berries

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 5 Pokéballs

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy: Buneary encounter

REWARDS: 40 Mega Beedrill Energy, 1000 Stardust, 2000 XP

Page Three of Four

Catch 9 different species of Pokémon: 3 Golden Razz Berries

Mega Evolve a Pokémon: 3 Great Balls

Earn 7 hearts with your Buddy: Haunter encounter

REWARDS: 60 Mega Beedrill Energy, 1000 Stardust, 2000 XP

Page Four of Four

AUTO-CLAIM: 3 Silver Pinap Berries

AUTO-CLAIM: 10 Pokéballs

AUTO-CLAIM: 5 Ultra Balls

REWARDS: Snorlax encounter, 2500 Stardust, 5000 XP

Perhaps the most simple of the recent questlines, this Timed Research can be done in a manner of minutes if trainers are willing to switch their Buddies to maximize on the amount of hearts they can get from doing quick tasks. The encounters given in this Mega Buddy are interesting, with Houndour and Buneary the standouts and the two Shiny-capable spawns. Even low-level trainers should be able to complete this challenge with little to no issue, and successfully unlock the Mega Gengar research for Halloween. This is likely the last Timed Research that Pokémon GO will release before the Victini research goes live, offering what will likely be a much more complex and time-consuming quest.