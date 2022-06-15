G4 & LCS To Launch Weekly Esports Series Called G4 Gameday LCS

G4 has partnered up with the League of Legends Championship Series to launch a new weekly esports show called G4 GameDay LCS. In what feels like a great first step toward having more original programming throughout the week, the show is being set up to be a weekly hour-long SportsCenter-like program, in which the team will showcase the LCS match of the week, go over highlights, and give an overall educational breakdown about all-things-LCS. The show is being touted as a source of news and info "for all novice and pro fans to indulge". No word yet on how ill be hosting it, but considering all of the people at the network who are experienced with both esports and the game itself, they can put whoever they want on camera at any time and the show will be in great hands. We have more info on it below as the first episode will air on June 23rd and will continue to run weekly every Thursday at 5pm PT.

Introducing G4 Gameday LCS, a weekly show that recaps, unpacks and celebrates all the recent LCS action. Join fan-favorite personalities as they take you through match-of-the-week deep dives, player profiles, postgame interviews, the Poggers & Not Poggers Plays of the Week, Honest Champion Spotlights, and more! Plus, G4's "trusted experts" will unscientifically answer a whole mailbag full of questions you never thought to ask, like: Why do bad drafts happen to good teams?

Which LCS team is likeliest to give me an internship?

What's the best fit I can create using a piece of merch from every LCS team? Starting June 23, hour-long G4 Gameday LCS episodes will air every Thursday across G4's linear distribution channels (Xfinity, Cox, Fios, YouTube TV, Philo, and Vidgo) and G4 Select (Pluto TV), with curated segments published regularly on G4's social media. To accommodate all the spicy postseason stories, each episode during the playoffs will run for two hours! G4 Gameday LCS is a fantastic entry point for new fans who want to learn more about the league, its players, and the game we all love. League of Legends is the world's most popular esport for a reason, and we hope this show will help make that case to curious newcomers and weathered veterans alike. Everyone's welcome!