Galactic Vault Launches Free Demo Ahead of March Release

You can play a free demo of the game Galactic Vault right now, as the game will eventually be released in March for Steam

Galactic Vault is a fast-paced FPS roguelite with unique vaults, randomized layouts, and tough enemies.

Customize your loadouts and unlock new upgrades as you progress through each challenging vault run.

Replayability is key—grow stronger, master movement, and outsmart opponents for endless action.

Indie game developer and publisher MeepMeep Games released a free demo for Galactic Vault today, while also confirming the game's official release date. First off, you can play a short demo of the fast-paced FPS roguelite title right now as part of Steam Next Fest, giving you an idea of how the final version of the game will play. Second, if you like it, you won't need to wait long for it, as the team confirmed it will be released on March 10, 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer here before trying out the demo.

Galactic Vault

In Galactic Vault, you take on the role of a former spec-ops operative, stepping back into danger to assault and plunder tech vaults scattered across the galaxy. Each vault brings on increasingly difficult challenges, with unpredictable layouts, different enemies, and unique bosses that demand quick reflexes and daring strategies to beat! Sprint, slide, and blast your way through anything in your path as you try to recover cutting-edge equipment while chaining precise movement and stylish kills to stay one step ahead of your opponents.

While drawing inspiration from roguelite and arena-shooter classics, Galactic Vault also aims to innovate on the genre. Designed for near-endless replayability, the game lets you customize your loadout on the go as you keep clearing each vault. Unlock new upgrades with each room you clear and mix and match them to create powerful tools with which to best your opponents. Leverage the vaults' unique design and your custom-built guns to devise new approaches, as you combine movement, gunplay and powerful abilities to carve yourself a path to your objective! And remember: death isn't the end! Grow stronger with each run, learn new abilities, craft more powerful weapons, and advance to more secure vaults as you "liberate" technology from the hands of greedy corporations!

