Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, & Moltres Get Surprise Pokémon GO Release

In shocking news, Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres have been released in Pokémon GO in an extremely unconventional way. Earlier today, we reported on a new item released in Pokémon GO called "Daily Adventure Incense" that draws spawns that normally don't appear in the wild to Trainers for fifteen minutes while the Trainer is walking. This item replenishes every day and is entirely free. Soon after the Daily Adventure Incense arrived, reports began coming in that Trainers were encountered Galarian Zapdos as a spawn on the map on the Incense. I was initially skeptical myself as Legendaries are generally released in Raids and there would of course be major hype over a new Galarian Legendary… but it's true. In fact, reports confirmed soon after that all three Galarian Legendary Birds — Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres — could be encountered and caught.

These Legendary Bird encounters are reportedly very rare and have an incredibly high flee rate. Many Trainers are reporting that the Birds are fleeing after their first attempt even with the use of Golden Razz Berries. This has led some to believe that the Galarian Birds are not catchable and are just here as a teaser for their arrival in Raids, but other Trainers quickly proved that theory wrong by showing their own catches, which included Galarian Birds.

Niantic has the following to say about the new Daily Adventure Incense in Pokémon GO:

Also, Trainers around the world will be able to enjoy Daily Adventure Incense, even if they live in rural areas! Daily Adventure Incense will continue rolling out to players over the next week. We can't wait to see what Trainers all around the world will discover during their Daily Adventure Incense expeditions! You will only receive one Daily Adventure Incense per day and can only hold one at a time. You will not be able to use another Incense while Daily Adventure Incense is active. The reverse is also true: if you activate another Incense, you will not be able to activate Daily Adventure Incense at the same time. In order to begin using Daily Adventure Incense, you will first need to complete the associated Special Research. This Special Research will teach you how to use Daily Adventure Incense and will also reward XP! Daily Adventure Incense lasts for 15 minutes once activated. While exploring during this time, you may encounter Pokémon not frequently seen in the wild.