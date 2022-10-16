Galarian Weezing Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Festival Of Lights

The Festival of Lights event has brought a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. Before the event wraps up, get out there and raid! Tier Three currently has quite an interesting array of Pokémon available and Bleeding Cool is here to help you battle your raid boss of choice. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Galarian Weezing, perfect your catching strategy, and understand this Pokémon's Shiny rate during the Festival of Lights.

Top Galarian Weezing Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Galarian Weezing counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mega Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mega Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Hoopa Unbound (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Shadow Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Galarian Weezing with efficiency.

Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Hoopa Confined (Confusion, Psychic)

Espeon (Confusion, Psychic)

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Jirachi (Confusion, Doom Desire)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Dialga (Metal Claw, Iron Head)

Azelf (Confusion, Future Sight)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Galarian Articuno (Confusion, Future Sight)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Galarian Weezing is like most Tier Three raids, in that it can be defeated by solo players. In order to defeat this raid boss alone, be sure to use Pokémon from the above counters guide and suit them with the correct moveset. It's all Psychic-types and Steel-types for this one.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the most effective way to catch Pokémon. Using a Pinap Berry on Galarian Weezing will reward extra Koffing Candy, though.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Galarian Weezing is not yet known but it is likely boosted well over the standard one in 500 rate.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!