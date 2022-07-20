Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day Set For August 2022 In Pokémon GO

Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day has been announced for August 2022 in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Here are the details for Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Galarian Zigzagoon. It does already have its Shiny out, but it has been incredibly rare, mostly just featured as a Hatchable Pokémon in 7KM eggs and as a raid boss in rare events. Its rarity and then turn as a Community Day feature makes it not dissimilar to Deino, though Deino was admittedly more rare. Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM local time

Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM local time Community Day Attack : Evolve Galarian Zigzagoon all the way up during the event or up to five hours afterward and your Galarian Obstagoon will have the Charged Attack Obstruct.

: Evolve Galarian Zigzagoon all the way up during the event or up to five hours afterward and your Galarian Obstagoon will have the Charged Attack Obstruct. Community Day Special Research : The $1 USD research will be Field Notes: Galarian Zigzagoon and, judging from the title alone, we can see that this will continue the ongoing Rhi and GO Ultra Recon Squad storyline happening this season.

: The $1 USD research will be Field Notes: Galarian Zigzagoon and, judging from the title alone, we can see that this will continue the ongoing Rhi and GO Ultra Recon Squad storyline happening this season. Community Day Timed Research: This free research will task players with catching 100 Galarian Zigzagoon for exclusive avatar items.

This free research will task players with catching 100 Galarian Zigzagoon for exclusive avatar items. Community Day Bonuses: Triple Catch Stardust — a good one! Double Catch Candy Double chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy from catching Pokémon Three-hour Lure Modules Three-hour Incense Galarian Zigzagoon will photobomb five GO Snapshots Lure Module bonus: Catching enough Galarian Zigzagoon near active Lured Poké Stops will make wild Galarian Linoone spawn on the map. One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three traders per day, as this bonus stacks with the already active bonus trade of the Season of GO. Half Stardust for trades.

Tier Four Raids: Bonus Battle Raids are back. We will see Galarian Linoone in Tier Four raids from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. Defeating Galarian Linoone in these special raids will make more Galarian Zigzagoon pop in a 300-meter radius around the Gym for 30 minutes and those Galarian Zigzagoon will have Community Day Shiny odds.