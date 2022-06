Gamedec Receives New Nintendo Switch Story Trailer

Anshar Studios and Untold Tales have released a brand new Nintendo Switch trailer for Gamedec , showing off a thrilling side to the story. The trailer shows off more of the dystopian streets in this digital universe where you play a private detective in video games called Gamedecs, as it will be your job to go around and solve a brand new mystery. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will drop onto the Switch on July 1st, 2022.

