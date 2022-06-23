Gamedec Receives New Nintendo Switch Story Trailer

Anshar Studios and Untold Tales have released a brand new Nintendo Switch trailer for Gamedec, showing off a thrilling side to the story. The trailer shows off more of the dystopian streets in this digital universe where you play a private detective in video games called Gamedecs, as it will be your job to go around and solve a brand new mystery. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will drop onto the Switch on July 1st, 2022.

Games within a game: Each virtual game world you are sent to solve a case into has its own set of rules and norms. with its own variety of game mechanics, creating a slew of games within the game itself.

Be your own detective: Multiple skills and abilities allow you to be a true detective in Gamedec. Use your cunning to identify witnesses and suspects. Question and interrogate NPCs to gather intel and access different dialogue options depending on your choices. Use your Codex and Deduction tools to unscramble facts, pick evidence and create your theory of what you believe really happened. And when all is said and done, decide according to your own ethics and integrity.

Wildly branching narrative: Each case has multiple conclusions and it's up to you to decide which actions to take. The consequences can be immediate, long-term, or even hidden. Morality is a thing of the past and no actions will be judged as "the bad choice". There are no fail states on investigations, just different outcomes. Say a client hires you to uncover their blackmailer, only you discover the man paying you is just as shady. Do you follow through and expose the blackmailer or team up with them to exhort your client? Or maybe you double-cross both of them, selling the info on the black market? Your choices here can then impact what options become open or closed to you in the next cases.

You are the sum of your choices: Every game detective has a different past and backstory. Which you pick and what attributes you apply in the character creator already change the course of your story and investigations. In Gamedec the story and your character continually evolve based on your choices. Unlock a deep skill tree of traits and abilities based solely on actions you take in previous cases.