Games Workshop's Preview Designs For Kislev And A Bone Flute

Games Workshop, the recently-reopened tabletop gaming industry giant, has given the public a preview of a few different concept designs and model renders for the games they develop. Specifically, the company gave us a teaser of concept art for some of the Bear Cavalry of Kislev for Warhammer: The Old World as well as a snippet of the render of a bone flute for… Well, so far, Games Workshop has not divulged what game the model with the bone flute is for, or even what faction it's in, but that's for us to speculate on!

The concept art from Warhammer: The Old World of a nondescript Kislevite rider atop a massive ursine mount as well as the above map image were both posted on the Warhammer Community news hub, Games Workshop's official site for gaming news. You can see the image of the rider on his mount – one of three – below. You can find the other two on the Warhammer Community site:

Note the extensive use of antlers and other natural accouterments upon the decorative armor of the bear. This use of bones and weapons does not look out of place for a Games Workshop game, but the tassels give the bear's armor a distinctive flair that feels fresh.

The day after this batch of concept art was revealed, we got another peek into the machinations of the Games Workshop "Rumour Engine", a collection of visual snippets from models to be released in the future. We here at Bleeding Cool have covered these snippets before – and totally incorrectly, might we add (though that adds to the fun and mystique of the concept!). Today, we are going to attempt to take another crack at it.

So, this visual teaser shows us what is most definitely a flute. We are unsure of its material makeup (and before you say "plastic" we mean in-game), but we think it might be made of bone. Some people on various other websites are positing that this is something from the Death Grand Alliance of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, but unless this is a Flesh-Eater Court or other faction with its skin on the bone, that feels unlikely to us. Practically speaking, this is pretty likely to be a Nurgle musician, possibly a Sloppity Bilepiper or variation thereof. We have not seen many updates to the Nurgle faction model-wise lately, beyond the Slaves to Darkness battletome and any models that can count as Nurgle – which definitely aren't specific to Nurgle.

However, if we are wrong, and this is a Death Grand Alliance model, we are prepared to eat our words. If you think it's something else, let us know in the comment section! Plus, if you'd like, feel free to voice your opinion regarding Kislev and its Bear Cavalry or any other Warhammer: The Old World reveal we've seen so far!