Games Workshop's "Bastian Carthalos" For Age Of Sigmar: A Review

The Stormcast Eternals, beings forged by Sigmar to lead the forces of the Grand Allegiance of Order, are a proud race of people in the world of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, the reimagined version of the Fantasy iteration of Warhammer by Games Workshop. For all those who deny it, the fact that they're forged by Sigmar himself is a huge deal in a game with their progenitor's name all over it. So you can imagine that it's no small matter that Games Workshop has been churning out Stormcast Eternals like they themselves are Sigmar. In any case, we got a review sample of the miniature Bastian Carthalos of the Stormcast Eternals, and here's what we think of him!

Now, as you can imagine if you've seen our previous reviews for miniatures and models, this box, which contains 29 pieces necessary to build your own miniature version of this Lord-Commander of the Stormcast Eternals (and has options for one or two-handed hammer wielding and alternative head/helm options), is actually oddly small. We were surprised that this kit contains so many components, all encased in such a tiny box. Nonetheless, Bastian Carthalos is a big deal for Stormcast players. While we couldn't imagine encompassing the entirety of the implications of fielding this miniature in your Age of Sigmar games, we will let the Warhammer Community official news hub take care of that matter.

In any case, Lord-Commander Bastian Carthalos is currently available for preorder on Games Workshop's web store for $40.00 USD. While this may seem steep for a small box, remember the old adage about big things coming in smaller packages. Your Stormcast Eternals will thank you, even if your wallet does not necessarily follow suit.