Gaucho and The Grassland Confirmed For July Steam Release

After having a demo out for a while now, Gaucho and The Grassland has been confirmed to get a full release on Steam this July

Article Summary Gaucho and The Grassland launches on Steam in July after a popular demo by Epopeia Games

Play as a Latin cowboy exploring diverse biomes with your horse and loyal dog companion

Engage in farm activities like herding animals, fishing, building, and solving creative quests

Enjoy a rich narrative with mystical folklore, unique characters, and Latin American culture

Brazilian indie game developer and publisher Epopeia Games has confirmed that Gaucho and The Grassland will be fully released on Steam this July. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a cozy farming simulator in which you play as a Latin cowboy on the plains, exploring the vast grasslands, highlands, the beach, and other places with magical properties. We have a new trailer for you here to prepare you for the game as it will be released on July 16, but if you want, there's a demo available on Steam for you to try out.

Gaucho and The Grassland

Enjoy the amazing experience of being a Gaucho, a Latin cowboy, and take care of your own land. Without agriculture, here the focus is on taking care of your animals, from building perfect places to shelter them to breeding them so that your land can have more resources. Alongside your horse and your faithful dog, explore different biomes at any time and in any weather condition. Increase your charisma to unlock new paths and resources, helping residents and evolving your farm. Throughout the adventure, experience incredible missions to save the legends of Latin folklore.

Solving quests with farm mechanics : Progress in the game through typical agricultural and rural activities.

: Progress in the game through typical agricultural and rural activities. Interacting with animals : lassoing cows, sheep and oxen; leading them around the setting and looking after their needs.

: lassoing cows, sheep and oxen; leading them around the setting and looking after their needs. Farm activities : Fishing, milking, shearing sheep, collecting eggs and much more.

: Fishing, milking, shearing sheep, collecting eggs and much more. Building and repairs : Renovate and customize houses – both inside and out.

: Renovate and customize houses – both inside and out. Exploring different worlds : Four unique regions to explore – the pampas, the mountains, the beach and the mystical world.

: Four unique regions to explore – the pampas, the mountains, the beach and the mystical world. Magical mate : The traditional gaucho drink takes on a special role, revealing hidden secrets.

: The traditional gaucho drink takes on a special role, revealing hidden secrets. Differentiated narrative : Instead of inheriting a farm, the protagonist is given the title of guardian of the pampas, with the mission of restoring harmony to the region.

: Instead of inheriting a farm, the protagonist is given the title of guardian of the pampas, with the mission of restoring harmony to the region. Cultural elements : Playing the harmonica, looking after the animals and experiencing daily life in the countryside.

: Playing the harmonica, looking after the animals and experiencing daily life in the countryside. Mystical character: An enigmatic cattlewoman who guides the player into the mystical world and reveals new layers of the story.

