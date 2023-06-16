Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: GeForce Now, nvidia, xbox

GeForce NOW Announces Xbox Game Pass Is On Their Platform

Players using Nvidia's GeForce Now will be happy to see that Xbox Game Pass has officially been added to the platform as a new game source.

Nvidia GeForce NOW revealed today they have added a new set of games to their platform as the Xbox Game Pass is now available to users. The addition will expand the library of content players will be able to access using their cloud-based system. The only catch is that it isn't free; like a lot of companies who partner like this, you'll need an Xbox Game Pass subscription to access it. The team is hyping it up with the fact that Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition will be the first to allow you to play the game across multiple devices using their tech. We got more from Nvidia below.

"Members will soon be able to stream PC titles from the Game Pass catalog at GeForce NOW performance. The Microsoft Store becomes the latest supported digital platform on GeForce NOW, joining Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, GOG.com and more. Members with supported PC titles from this latest digital store or through their Game Pass subscription will be able to stream these PC games instantly from the cloud – without any additional purchases. With hundreds of PC games in the Game Pass catalog, make sure to stay tuned to GFN Thursday for the the latest. Xbox and PC gamers will be able to stream these PC titles across their devices with the flexibility to switch between underpowered PCs, Macs, smart TVs, Chromebooks, smartphones and more, as part of the NVIDIA and Microsoft partnership to bring more choice to gamers everywhere."

"Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition is the first from Xbox's award-winning real-time strategy franchise to arrive in the cloud, streamable in 4K and ultrawide resolutions for Ultimate members. Taking the real-time strategy game to the next level, the Anniversary Edition has all the latest updates, including new civilizations — the Ottomans and Malians — maps, languages, challenges and more. Head online in either game to challenge other would-be conquerors in competitive or cooperative online campaigns."

