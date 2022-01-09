Generation 5 Species Still Not Released in Pokémon GO In 2022

Last year, some of the most clicked Pokémon GO articles on Bleeding Cool weren't about what the game was offering but in fact what it wasn't offering. Let's take a look at what species from Generations Five are not yet available.

Generation Five: Unova

Zorua, Zoroark PokéDex #570, 571 Zorua PokéDex entry: If a normally talkative child suddenly stops talking, it may have been replaced by Zorua. Zororark PokéDex entry: If it thinks humans are going to discover its den, Zoroark shows them visions that make them wander around in the woods. Release prediction: Clearly, it's being held for something big in Pokémon GO, as it is one of two non-Mythical/Legendary species from Unova that has yet to be released. My bet is Ultra Unlock 2022.



Larvesta, Volcarona PokéDex #636, 637 Larvesta PokéDex entry: It protects itself with flame. Long years ago, people believed Larvesta had a nest on the sun. Volcarona PokéDex entry: According to legends, it was hatched from a flaming cocoon to save people and Pokémon that were suffering from the cold. Release prediction: See Zorua. I believe that Larvesta will be introduced during Ultra Unlock 2022 as well.



Keldeo PokéDex #647 PokéDex entry: When it is resolute, its body fills with power and it becomes swifter. Its jumps are then too fast to follow. Release prediction: I don't believe we will see this in 2022. It could be a future Pokémon GO Fest Mythical or it could easily be a raid Mythical. I'm betting on the latter.



Black Kyurem, White Kyurem PokéDex #646 Black Kyurem PokéDex entry: The sameness of Zekrom's and Kyurem's genes allowed Kyurem to absorb Zekrom. Kyurem can now use the power of both electricity and ice. White Kyurem PokéDex entry: The sameness of Reshiram's and Kyurem's genes allowed Kyurem to absorb Reshiram. Kyurem can now use the power of both fire and ice. Release prediction: I strongly believe we will see these two Kyurem formes unlocked this year, with my current bet being an Unova-themed week of Ultra Unlock. Why else hold back these two and two of the most highly anticipated Unova species with Zorua and Larvesta in Pokémon GO.

