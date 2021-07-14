GigaBash Kaiju/Mecha Title Releases On PC And PS4 In Early 2022

Malaysia-based independent video game developer Passion Republic Games has announced that their indie kaiju/mecha brawler, GigaBash, will be coming to PC and the PlayStation 4 console in early 2022. The Steam Store and Epic Games Store will be updated with the game's information as of PAX Online East 2021, which runs from July 15th to July 18th.

The game, heavily inspired by games such as Super Smash Bros. and the PlayStation 2's War of the Monsters, will feature various movie-inspired daikaiju and mechas of their own design. In the roster are various different takes on the tropes within classic kaiju media such as Godzilla vs. Biollante, Ultraman, and others.

According to a press release put out by Passion Republic Games for PAX Online East 2021:

GigaBash combines the chaos and creativity of titles like Power Stone, Super Smash Bros, and

War of the Monsters with the jaw-dropping scale of classic kaiju movies. Play as either a

rampaging Titan or a Titan-hunting mecha; summon lightning from the heavens, use a radio tower

as a baton, or roll a whole district (and your enemies) into a single massive snowball. Wreak

enough havoc and you'll evolve into your final form, the terrifyingly titanic S-Class.

According to the press release as well, GigaBash's developers will be speaking in a podcast about the design and development of one of their kaiju monsters, Rohanna. Furthermore, "GigaBash will also have a closed-Alpha playtest this 23rd- 26th July 2021. For more information on how to participate, head over to their social media channels to find out more."

If you want to find out more about GigaBash by Passion Republic Games, you can do so on their website or by checking out the game's Facebook page. Meanwhile, what do you think about this game? Let us know in the comments below!