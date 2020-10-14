Giratina Origin Forme Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

Giratina Origin Forme Raid Hour is happening tonight in Pokémon GO from 6 PM – 7 PM local time. During this event, most gyms on the nearby will be taken over by Tier Five eggs that, when the clock strikes six, will hatch the Renegade Pokémon: the Ghost/Dragon-type Giratina.

Our tips for Giratina Raid Hour in Pokémon GO include:

COUNTERS: Don't trust your "Recommended" section. This prioritizes Defense over Attack and, when short-manning raids, will not be a very big help to you or your fellow trainers. Your best bet for raiding is to pre-prepare a team of powered-up Pokémon with the exact right attacks to take down Giratina. For the top ten overall Giratina counters, as well as another ten list of budget counters for those without enough Shadow Pokémon, read our full Raid Guide.

MEGA EVOLUTION: There is no better time to take advantage of the four-hour limit of Mega Evolution than raid hour. The absolute top counter to Giratina is Mega Houndoom, so Mega Evolving that up would not only give you the best Pokémon to use against the raid boss but would also boost the Dark-type attacks all other trainers in the raid are using while your Houndoom is in play.

WEATHER: Pay attention to weather, for multiple reasons. If it's windy, Giratina Origin Forme's Dragon-type attacks will hit much harder. This isn't something to fear, though. Weather Boost will give you a Giratina with higher CP during the encounter, which is desirable both for keeping and trading.

This is going to be the first of two Giratina Origin Forme Raid Hours in Pokémon GO this month. This Pokémon will leave raids on the 23rd, replaced with a "surprise Halloween raid boss" who may be Darkrai, as its signature move was just found added to the game by dataminers. We still hold out hope for the release of Generation Six's Yveltal.