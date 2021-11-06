Giveaway: 50 Beta Codes For Amazon Games' Lost Ark
Would you like to try out Amazon Games' latest endeavor Lost Ark? We have a bunch of beta codes for you to get into the game. The company was generous enough to supply us with 50 Steam beta codes for you to try the game out right now. These are first-come-first-serve, whoever gets to the first will be able to use them. These codes are one-per account, and once a code is used, it cannot be used on any other Steam account. Once they're gone, we have no codes left and will not be getting a second supply of them. You can find them down at the bottom of this post. Best of luck to all of you in getting one!
Embark on an odyssey for the Lost Ark in a vast, vibrant world: explore new lands, seek out lost treasures, and test yourself in thrilling action combat. Define your fighting style with your class and advanced class, and customize your skills, weapons, and gear to bring your might to bear as you fight against hordes of enemies, colossal bosses, and dark forces seeking the power of the Ark in this action-packed free-to-play RPG.
Explore seven vast, varied continents and the seas between them to find vibrant cultures, strange and fantastical beasts, and all the unexpected marvels waiting to be discovered. Delve into the secrets of Arkesia, prove your might in battles and raids, compete against other players in PvP, travel to distant islands in search of hidden riches, face packs of enemies and colossal bosses in the open world, and more.
Splash into massively satisfying ARPG-style combat and progression as you quest, raid, and fight on the scope of an MMO. Whether you want to play solo, in groups with friends, or matched up with other adventurers in the world, there's an epic adventure waiting for you. Fight in the open world or delve into chaos dungeons, go head-to-head in expert PvP duels, test your mettle on epic quests, raid against bosses big and small, and hold your own in the fight against the Demon Legion to reclaim the power and light of the Lost Ark.
WY8ZG-QJHPV-E489B
TBHEC-C6F7M-HIJ74
WLGMA-J0AA6-JDE0D
7IQG6-XQA87-9BIQ6
Q9PNP-CTPHY-F7QV5
KCZMA-M08DG-V37Q6
4NDI2-8Y6W3-P4NWN
AT52M-3TPJF-08RPG
4L2QK-Y49Z5-GGZ4Q
PPNMN-5N0RL-62XTP
7CAPY-8PVY8-QEQYJ
00R97-GIMQH-L4EWP
T0ZGC-4LAED-RLZ0F
RB05G-EWLBZ-9CWX9
CXPZC-HNMRX-HEJ5J
77EDF-IHXKA-4QJFT
5T5R8-XHDWR-Z4H0H
JDL7T-348GQ-B3427
5IDW7-CEWB3-MXL5F
IXFI0-Z3LAF-3NQBQ
5I4WM-TZEPC-6I333
KP3AC-QNDC8-L73TP
Y7D9C-XE7WM-TTYA0
47WD7-N4H9F-M3VBF
JW6RJ-G6XH7-F42JE
LJL0G-JJ0NF-2C2LH
N2QVM-ZL7KZ-HZDC9
FE6QQ-PEXXD-DDRXE
HI4DN-JZQVE-B6IVN
5Q0MD-F7WCW-WZCVX
MB3EI-MJ07N-0WV8V
F3F8L-9FKZA-TKN3E
7WWFE-3PLMD-XKP7Q
959GR-QM468-G90FK
5H0B5-NJVI4-DYGJ7
Z24GA-QQYRX-VIVF2
LPI8Y-4XNZ4-Z0MDJ
ZR56N-MTWX0-P9YT3
F4I00-TF587-K8GTC
W74N6-YF467-7J964
EV3GD-HMCBF-RJN6G
XH0RG-4VKLV-LDKMA
KMAZJ-R3ZAH-GFTVH
3M4CH-WC44Y-KATM7
29YQL-IK55E-TLQZR
PLYTZ-Z4M2V-FCW3J
XMYNN-E96LZ-ZNVHG
BTMRM-EW36P-WF0IK
N4QW0-CM85K-X9CHT
R045D-QH9GB-AC5FP