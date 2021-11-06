Giveaway: 50 Beta Codes For Amazon Games' Lost Ark

Would you like to try out Amazon Games' latest endeavor Lost Ark? We have a bunch of beta codes for you to get into the game. The company was generous enough to supply us with 50 Steam beta codes for you to try the game out right now. These are first-come-first-serve, whoever gets to the first will be able to use them. These codes are one-per account, and once a code is used, it cannot be used on any other Steam account. Once they're gone, we have no codes left and will not be getting a second supply of them. You can find them down at the bottom of this post. Best of luck to all of you in getting one!

Embark on an odyssey for the Lost Ark in a vast, vibrant world: explore new lands, seek out lost treasures, and test yourself in thrilling action combat. Define your fighting style with your class and advanced class, and customize your skills, weapons, and gear to bring your might to bear as you fight against hordes of enemies, colossal bosses, and dark forces seeking the power of the Ark in this action-packed free-to-play RPG.

Explore seven vast, varied continents and the seas between them to find vibrant cultures, strange and fantastical beasts, and all the unexpected marvels waiting to be discovered. Delve into the secrets of Arkesia, prove your might in battles and raids, compete against other players in PvP, travel to distant islands in search of hidden riches, face packs of enemies and colossal bosses in the open world, and more.

Splash into massively satisfying ARPG-style combat and progression as you quest, raid, and fight on the scope of an MMO. Whether you want to play solo, in groups with friends, or matched up with other adventurers in the world, there's an epic adventure waiting for you. Fight in the open world or delve into chaos dungeons, go head-to-head in expert PvP duels, test your mettle on epic quests, raid against bosses big and small, and hold your own in the fight against the Demon Legion to reclaim the power and light of the Lost Ark.