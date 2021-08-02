Giveaway: Be The First To Snag A Steam Key For Chernobylite

Would you like to play Chernobylite totally free on Steam? We have a chance for you to get a code to play the game. All In! Games sent us a set of codes to give away so you can try and play the game for free. To be clear, these are one-and-done codes. meaning you can't claim multiple codes to the same game on Steam, and once these codes are used, they're gone. Ther are on a first-come-first-serve basis, and once they're all used, there are no more codes. We will not be giving any more away. All five codes are at the bottom of this post. Good luck!

April 26th, 1:23 AM Ukrainian time. Exactly at this date and time the Chernobyl nuclear catastrophe has started. The melted core of the burning Reactor No. 4 mixed with the other chemical substances to create a highly radioactive material that hadn't exist anywhere in the world besides Chernobyl. And we're going to tell you the story of Chernobylite: conspiracy, horror, survival, love, and obsession in a form of a video game.

Ally or compete with other stalkers of the Chernobyl zone to survive. Remember that life is fragile, and it's your decisions that determine the fate of your companions. You can spend as long as you need preparing, however, be aware that your story is still being written. Every passing moment, your chances of success are dwindling: comrades are dying, supplies are running out, or an unexpected patrol could discover you. And on top of all this, supernatural dangers are arising around you in mysterious patterns. Each day brings new challenges with the ever-increasing severity of your current situation. Plan your strategy carefully if you want to survive.

Craft your gear and weapons to protect yourself from the hostile military personnel and supernatural threats lurking in the zone. Make use of the sophisticated tools at your disposal to aid you in your struggle while navigating the rough and contaminated environment. Stay undetected and gather all the evidence you can to piece together events from the past. Decide what happens in the world around you by making choices and finding, or avoiding, the truth. Maintain your resolve and keep your wits about you – the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is not what it once was. No one can foresee the horrors that may have befallen your beloved.