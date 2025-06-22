Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: LIFUEL, Ovis Loop

Ovis Loop Confirmed For Steam Release This August

After being worked on for several month, testing, and a name change, Ovis Loop will be released on PC via Steam this August

Indie game developer and publisher LIFUEL announced that they have an official release date for Ovis Loop, as it arrives this August. The team has been hard at work on their new action roguelike game, which includes several tests, a name change, and some improvements to the gameplay. Now we know the full version of the title will be released on August 14, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here while we wait out the next two months.

Ovis Loop

Have you ever wondered if those well-known stories are true and completely being told? There might be a version that is completely different from what you know… The story of Ovis Loop begins with a "shepherd," a robot known as a deceiver. In the wake of Dr. Wolf's devious plot, the sheep were massacred. The guardian robot, responsible for protecting the sheep, lost its memory data and was abandoned in a desolate corner. By chance, the guardian robot transformed into a robo-sheep and must learn to face challenges alone and survive! Will this lone robo-sheep, forced into a brutal struggle for survival against the wolves, be able to shoulder the world's hidden truths?

Engage your adversaries in kinetic combat, guided by robust and responsive controls. Confront diverse levels and ever-changing enemy formations that relentlessly test your abilities! However, stay vigilant, for in the face of defeat, you risk surrendering all your hard-earned skills and gear to the void. In Ovis Loop, you can download new skills from enemies' system after defeating them. Instead of simply getting and using new skills, you can modify and transform them. Your innovative modifications allow for gameplay beyond imagination. Heavily-Modify your skills to overpower all the wolves, hack and slash all of them. Embrace the thrill of hacker-esque, God-tier play by integrating unique effects or forging potent synergies.

Meet intriguing and powerful bosses as you grow stronger through your journey! Each boss harbors stories and secrets about the world and its inhabitants, and defeats them to glimpse the true nature of this world. Perhaps, within these truths, you may also uncover clues about yourself, revealing a past you never knew! Inside the world of Ovis Loop, you will uncover the narrative of an AI that lost its memory and was compelled to adopt a sheep's body. Explore the chronicles and concealed truths of its past!

