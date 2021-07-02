GO Fest & More July 2021 Events Coming Soon To Pokémon GO

July 2021 is GO Fest month in Pokémon GO, but that isn't all that's happening in Niantic's hit mobile game. Here is the first series of hints we've gotten about what is to come this month.

Niantic posted the following vague breakdown of July 2021's Pokémon GO content over on their official blog:

Pokémon GO's anniversary celebration: From Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time, Pokémon GO will be celebrating its five-year anniversary! Stay tuned for more details in early July.

This ten-day event is the longest we've gotten since May's Luminous Legends X and Y events. While I believe all Pokémon GO trainers can agree that the build-up to GO Fest 2021 has been uneventful when compared to GO Fest 2020, perhaps Niantic has been saving that content for their fifth-anniversary event. It would certainly fit the event pattern that Pokémon GO has switched to since the introduction of Seasons, which has leaned more into long stretches of low-key events and off-time leading up to more major events.

GO Battle Night: On Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time, the second GO Battle Night of the season will be happening! Complete up to 100 battles, and receive three times the Stardust for winning battles, completing sets of battles, and ranking up in the GO Battle League.

Imagine the thumb callouses that 100 GO Battle League bouts would yield. Stay tuned for coverage of this event.

Pokémon GO Fest 2021: The largest event of the year is nearly here, but you still have time to buy your tickets! Pokémon GO Fest 2021 will take place on July 17 and 18, and each day will provide a unique experience. Trust us—this is an event you won't want to miss!

During GO Fest 2021, there will be a series of major Shiny releases on July 17th, a Special Research that will culminate in an encounter with Meloetta, and raid battles featuring every Legendary ever released in Pokémon GO on July 18th.