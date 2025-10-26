Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Goliath Games, YaGoBuGi

Goliath Games Reveals New Sims-Based Game YaGoBuGi

A new tabletop card game is coming for fans of The Sims, as you learn to speak Simlish with YaGoBuGi, coming this December

Article Summary Goliath Games partners with Electronic Arts to launch YaGoBuGi, a new Sims-inspired tabletop card game.

Players speak only Simlish, racing to match phrases and earn Simoleon tokens for creative combos.

YaGoBuGi features rapid, turn-free gameplay for 3-6 players and hits shelves December 1 for $15.

Designed for high replayability, YaGoBuGi captures the social, silly spirit of The Sims franchise.

Goliath Games has formed a partnership with Electronic Arts to make a new tabletop card game based on The Sims, as you learn to speak Simlish with YaGoBuGi. This is a rapid-fire game about communication as you'll only use Simlish phrases to get players to guess what word you're trying to say in English. The game iwll be for 3-6 players and run you $15 when it comes out on December 1. We have more details about it below, along with a couple quotes from the developers about the title.

YaGoBuGi

YaGoBuGi is a card-based game of real-time communication and negotiation where players can only speak in Simlish from the cards in their hand. The result? Pure, off-the-wall fun as everyone is talking, matching, and laughing. There are no turns, no waiting—just rapid-fire gameplay that feels like a lively, silly conversation. The goal of the game is to earn the most Simoleons tokens by speaking and matching "words" from two, three, or four card-combinations from your hand in any order—like GO-GI, BU-BU, BU-YA-GO, or the ultimate four-card phrase YA-GO-BU-GI. The bigger the word, the bigger the win. The key to scoring is connection: when two players lock eyes and say the exact same word at the same time, they both lay their cards face up and claim Simoleons. Because words can be rearranged in countless ways, no two rounds of YaGoBuGi ever sound the same for endless replayability.

"Simlish has always been part of the fun and laughter that make The Sims so special," said Lyndsay Pearson, VP of Franchise Creative at The Sims. "Through YaGoBuGi, we wanted to bring that Simlish charm into a card game that's easy to pick up, makes people smile, and lets Simmers old and new connect over the language we all love."

Goliath CEO, Jochanan Golad, commented, "With YaGoBuGi, we wanted to capture the essence of The Sims' playful, social spirit in a way that feels fresh and completely unexpected. This game is about those hilariously awkward, brilliant connections that happen when people come together. It's fast, silly, and unlike anything else at the table."

