Graveyard Keeper To Be Released On Xbox & PlayStation On April 18th TinyBuild Games will be giving PlayStation and Xbox players Graveyard Keeper: Last Journey Edition on April 18th.

This week, tinyBuild Games and Lazy Bear Games announced that Graveyard Keeper would finally get its last console release on April 18th. This particular version is being called the Last Journey Edition, mainly because Xbox and PlayStation are the last two platforms the game needs to come out on. But you're not just getting the regular game, you're getting all of the DLC and improvements made since it was released. So, in essence, this is about as complete an edition as you're going to get. Everyone else who already has the game will be able to snag the Better Save Souls expansion the same day, so everyone is caught up together.

"Graveyard Keeper is the most inaccurate medieval cemetery management sim of all time. Build and manage your own graveyard, and expand into other ventures, while finding shortcuts to cut costs. Use all the resources you can find. After all, this is a game about the spirit of capitalism, and doing whatever it takes to build a thriving business. And it's also a love story."

Face ethical dilemmas. Do you really want to spend money on that proper burger meat for the witch-burning festival, when you have so many resources lying around?

Gather valuable materials and craft new items. Expand your Graveyard into a thriving business. Help yourself — gather the valuable resources scattered across the surrounding areas, and explore what this land has to offer.

Quests and corpses. These dead bodies don't need all those organs, do they? Why not grind them up and sell them to the local butcher? Or you can go on proper quests, you roleplayer.

Explore mysterious dungeons. No medieval game would be complete without those! Take a trip into the unknown, and find discover new alchemy ingredients — which may or may not poison a whole bunch of nearby villagers.