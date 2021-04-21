Grotto Has Been Announced For Release In Q3/Q4 2021

Indie publisher Digerati and developer Brainwash Gang have announced Grotto will be released in late 2021. This particular game is a bit of a mind trip as it is a narrative tale told after all humans are gone, leaving only animals who speak of old tales within the land, while also focused on a liar who spoke to the heavens. We're not entirely sure what's all going on here beyond the idea that you take on the role of the Soothsayer who resides in the titular cave and is called upon to read the stars and provide counsel to a primitive tribe. The art in this game is pretty cool and the story is provocative enough that we really want to see more. You can check out the trailer below as we wait for them to give us a proper release date for PC, all three consoles, and mobile devices.