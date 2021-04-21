Grotto Has Been Announced For Release In Q3/Q4 2021
Indie publisher Digerati and developer Brainwash Gang have announced Grotto will be released in late 2021. This particular game is a bit of a mind trip as it is a narrative tale told after all humans are gone, leaving only animals who speak of old tales within the land, while also focused on a liar who spoke to the heavens. We're not entirely sure what's all going on here beyond the idea that you take on the role of the Soothsayer who resides in the titular cave and is called upon to read the stars and provide counsel to a primitive tribe. The art in this game is pretty cool and the story is provocative enough that we really want to see more. You can check out the trailer below as we wait for them to give us a proper release date for PC, all three consoles, and mobile devices.
Grotto is a mystical, narrative-focused experience. You are the Soothsayer. The one capable of talking with the stars and unveiling their messages. In a time of turmoil, the tribe of the valley turn to your powers of divination and come to you for guidance. Their fate will change depending on your auguries. Overthink every constellation, or let the stars freely enter your mind. You are the Soothsayer and yours is the way to read the future.
- Look to the sky from the sacred rock, draw the constellations, and read the stars.
- Learn to read the bones and foretell the future or contact those who are gone.
- Get to know your people and help them face their problems.
- Choose wisely your answers as you'll change the present and future of your tribe. They will thrive or die depending on your words.
- A visual style that mixes 2D and 3D art brings the confined world of Grotto to life.