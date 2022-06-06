Groudon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2022

While Pokémon GO Fest 2022's global event has wrapped up, Groudon would never be satisfied with a single day in the spotlight. The Ground-type Legendary returns for a full raid rotation now along with the Adventure Week 2022 event in Pokémon GO. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this powerful Legendary, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Groudon's 100% IVs.

Top Groudon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Groudon counters as such:

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Shadow Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Zarude (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Mega Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Shadow Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Ice Beam)

Shadow Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Groudon with efficiency.

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Tapu Bulu (Bullet Seed, Grass Knot)

Samurott (Fury Cutter, Hydro Cannon)

Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Celebi (Magical Leaf, Leaf Storm)

Torterra (Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant)

Empoleon (Water Fall, Hydro Cannon)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Groudon will take three trainers minimum to take it down. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Groudon will have a CP of 2351 in normal weather conditions and 2939 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!