Guardians Of Holme Gets Early Access Release For Mid-June Guardians of Holme will give you a mix of tower defense with deckbuilding and roguelite when it hits Early Access in a few weeks.

Indie game developer MossTech Studio and publisher Indienova confirmed they are releasing Guardians Of Holme into Early Access next month. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is a tower defense game with elements of deckbuilding and roguelite mixed into it to create a unique scenario where you'll have to defend the fortress with the knowledge of where they will be coming from in advance. Giving you the ability to create unique traps and situations to better guard before they arrive. The game will have a limited release on June 16th, giving you a better look at the game beyond the original demo. We have more info and the latest trailer below.

"Guardians Of Holme is a tower defense game with deckbuilding and roguelite elements. Players must use the terrain to their advantage and formulate defensive tactics by strategically placing powerful traps to repel endless waves of enemies. As the game progresses, players can acquire new trap cards, relics, and upgrade existing cards, enhancing their deck and enabling them to face more formidable enemies. In the distant past, the Demon King, who nearly destroyed the entire world, was sealed away by the legendary hero, and the demons were driven to the edges of civilization. As time went on, people slowly forgot about the agony and suffering during that period. One day, the dormant demons suddenly reappeared and marched toward the prosperous Royal City, where the protection circles resided. In the face of an onslaught from demonic legions, the player takes the role of a skilled artisan from Holme to lead the heroic citizens of the kingdom in defending their homeland. The player must combine their wits with a variety of traps to hold the kingdom's last line of defense."

"In the early access version of Guardians Of Holme, players can experience two distinct play styles by choosing between two characters, Seth and Nicole. There are a large number of traps and artifacts makes each attempt unique. Whether focusing on maximizing the damage of a single trap, utilizing displacing traps to push enemies into pits, or employing roadblock in synergy with the terrain, players have the freedom to devise their own tactics. Fight foes from rural to royal, in battles that never foil. Players will engage in heated encounters with an extensive range of enemy types. Seeking a greater challenge? The game offers a progressively challenging difficulty mode and a daily challenge mode, providing fresh experiences every day."

