Halloween 2021 Event Part Two Begins In Pokémon GO

The second half of the Halloween 2021 Event will begin today in Pokémon GO. While the first half introduced Shiny Spinarak and three new costumed Pokémon, the second part will introduce four entirely new species to the game: Pumpkaboo, Phantump, and their respective evolutions. Let's get into the details of what will be available for this exciting culmination of Niantic's fan-favorite event.

Here's what's happening in Part Two of the Halloween 2021 Event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

We will receive a new page of the season-long Misunderstoof Mischief Special Research.

New Pokémon: Phantump, Trevenant (the evolution of Phantump), Pumpkaboo, Gourgeist (the evolution of Pumpkaboo)

New mechanic: A new size mechanic will come to Pokémon GO that will show certain Pokémon as larger and smaller in the game. This will impact Phantump and Gourgeist which will both be available in the following sizes: Small Size Average Size Large Size Super Size (don't tell Spurlock)

Collection Challenge: Pokémon GO players will be tasked with collecting Pumpkaboo's sizes, which makes me think that these will appear as similar to Formes in the Dex.

Wild features: Halloween Mischief Pikachu Halloween Mischief Piplup Gastly Murkrow Misdreavus Shuppet Purloin Phantump Small Size Pumpkaboo Average Size Pumpkaboo Large Size Pumpkaboo (rare spawn) Super Size Pumpkaboo (rare spawn) Haunter (rare spawn) Yamask (rare spawn) Litwick (rare spawn)

Darkrai will appear in Tier Five raids while Absol will appear in Mega Raids. Stay tuned for a complete raid rotation.

Special Raid Weekend: There will be increased Darkrai and Mega Absol raids from Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Best of luck to those looking for a Shiny of either of these!

7KM Gift Eggs: Spinarak Misdreavus Shuppet Litwick Phantump Galarian Yamask Golett

