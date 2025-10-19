Posted in: Black Desert Mobile, Black Desert Online, Games, Mobile Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert, halloween

Halloween 2025 Arrives In Black Desert Across All Platforms

Black Desert is bringing Halloween to the game across PC, mobile, and consoles, as they've launched multiple events for the next few weeks

Article Summary Black Desert brings Halloween 2025 events to PC, console, and mobile with spooky rewards and festivities.

Participate in the Angels and Daemons Descend! boss event and earn exclusive, exchangeable Halloween items.

Collect Spooky Pumpkin Seals and tokens to unlock unique furniture, costumes, and other themed rewards.

Join community creativity contests, themed livestreams, and a worldwide 1v1 PvP tournament for all classes.

Pealr Abyss has brought Halloween to Black Desert across PC, mobile, and consoles, as each one will be getting its own kind of celebration. We have more details from the devs for you here, but the shorthand is that everyone will see some kind of spooky event happening over the next few weeks, as they attempt to bring a little of the real-world celebration to theirs. Have fun during their spooky season!

Black Desert – Halloween 2025

Players can dive into eerie new events, outfits, and delightfully themed rewards, all the way until November 6. In addition to the Halloween festivities, Pearl Abyss has revealed the full match schedule for Black Desert's 1v1 tournament, Master Class, where the strongest representatives from each of the game's 30 classes will battle for supremacy. The main and semifinal rounds will take place November 1–9, with the grand finals set for November 15–16.

Black Desert Online – October 16 to November 6

'Angels and Daemons Descend!' In-game Event Players can help the mad scientist, Marni, test his new wormhole generator by facing off with either a spooky Angelic or Daemonic-themed Halloween boss for special titles and exchangeable rewards.

'Trick or Treat?' In-game Events In the spirit of Halloween, players can obtain special [Event] Spooky Pumpkin Seals from a variety of events, including Pumpkin Ghosts that appear in monster zones, playtime Challenges, and a weekly trick-or-treat quest from Emma Bartali. These seals can then be exchanged for some spooky rewards, such as pumpkin-themed furniture and other helpful rewards.

'Cauldron of Creativity' Community Events Players can showcase their creativity in the 'Cauldron of Creativity' community events running from October 10 to 30. Adventurers can participate in different creative community events like crafting real-life Black Desert-themed Halloween decorations, designing in-game Halloween décor concepts, dressing up their characters in spooky costumes with before-and-after screenshots, and more.



Black Desert Online (SA) – October 16 to November 6

In addition to the 'Angels and Daemons Descend!' and 'Trick or Treat?' in-game events, Black Desert Online (SA) has also prepared a special Halloween Livestream on Friday, October 31 at 16:00 (UTC-3). The Halloween Livestream will be available on the official Black Desert (Brazil) Twitch channel.

Black Desert Console – October 23 to November 13

'Angels and Daemons Descend!' and 'Trick or Treat' in-game events are expected to arrive on Black Desert Console on October 23, available until November 13.

Black Desert Mobile – October 28 to November 10

The Halloween Events starts on October 28 and includes several activities: players can grow Halloween pumpkins at Alejandro Farm and earn rewards once fully grown (October 28 – November 3), cook Halloween pumpkin dishes using materials gathered through cooking to exchange for event items (October 28 – November 3), and collect Pumpkin Tokens by completing specific missions, which can be exchanged for various rewards via the Exchange Tab (October 28 – November 10).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!