Halo Infinite Has Officially Been Delayed Until 2021

Halo fans, and more importantly, Xbox fans are going to be disappointed today as Halo Infinite has officially been pushed back. The word came down this afternoon from 343 Industries Studio Head Chris Lee, which we have for you in full below. The shorthand to the message is that COVID-19 has played a bigger role in delaying the game than anything, and rather than rush out an incomplete game, they're pushing the release date back to next year. That date, however, was not revealed beyond "2021". Halo Infinite was going to be one of the major titles to come out with the Xbox Series X at launch, but now with it on the shelf for a few more months, we wonder what Microsoft will change their plans to as far as promotion and the big must-have game to buy with their new console.

Today I want to share an important Halo Infinite development update with the community. We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision.

The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday.

We know this will be disappointing to many of you and we all share in that sentiment. The passion and support the community has shown over the years has been incredible and inspiring. We wanted nothing more than to play our game with the community this holiday. The extra time will let us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality we know our fans expect.

Thank you for your support and understanding.