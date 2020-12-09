Halo Infinite Will Eventually Be Released In The Fall Of 2021

343 Industries dropped some bad news yesterday as they confirmed that Halo Infinite will be pushed again back to the Fall of 2021. Joseph Staten, who is a Senior Creative Director with Xbox Game Studios, took to the Halo Waypoint blog to essentially drop the news without actually having to make a formal announcement. You can read his statement below which is the start of a lengthy piece about the game's development that goes over several areas, but essentially that became the big takeaway yesterday from fans that the game won't be out for another year.

The pushback on social media was immediate as fans are currently mad that a launch title that was sort of promised to them two years prior is now on the back burner for another 9-12 months. The update does give a look at some of the things they've been adding artistically, which is kinda cool to see some of the Halo gear over the years get a 4K upgrade. We'll see what new updates we'll get in the weeks to come, but for hardcore fans of the franchise, this has to feel like a punch to the gut.

I was part of the Bungie team who made Halo CE, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach. I came up on the design side of these projects, wearing many different hats over the years including writer, cinematic director, creative director—even a voice for the Grunts. After Reach shipped, I became a Halo fan, cheering-on 343i from the sidelines. But I've spent the last four months immersing myself back into the Halo universe, and it's my honor as creative director to help our team ship Halo Infinite in Fall 2021. Yep, that's when the game is coming out. And from now until then, every one of us at 343i and our great partner teams will be building, testing, and polishing an experience we hope all of you love. I joined 343i right as the team was wrestling with feedback from the July campaign demo. This discussion boiled down to one fundamental truth: we needed more time to do things right. That included pushing hard in the Fall, giving the team time to recharge over the Holidays, and then coming back in January to finish the game at a healthy pace. Because Halo Infinite in the Fall of 2021… is just the beginning of the adventure.