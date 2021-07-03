Hammerting Receives An Update With Industrial Mining & More

Team17 and Warpzone Studios launched a new Automation Update this week into the dwarven colony simulator Hammerting. The update is officially the 8th update for the game and is simply called "Automation", giving a whole new set of options for people looking to mass-produce in the game. Essentially, it makes everything more efficient to build the most prosperous mining colony in all of the Mountains of Mara. Once you get everything set up, you'll see that carts will now pick up and deliver items exactly like the dwarves. What's more, the dwarves will automatically equip the best version of an item they have in their tool belt as they will go around and deposit unassigned carried items. Plus, vaults can now be built and used to store all kinds of gold. We got more info and the trailer below for the update, as its abailable now.

The update introduces a win state to Hammerting, triggered by an in-game quest players will be challenged to prove their dwarven mining prowess by completing an exigent labour– upon completion players will still be able to continue their colony and remain nestled away in the mountains for as long as they choose. Several tweaks, bug fixes, and quality of life changes have also been included, full patch notes for the Hammerting Automation Update are available on Steam. Control the destiny of the dwarves: As the colony grows, active management of the dwarves, including their morale and work assignments, will be key to making them all rich like trolls!

